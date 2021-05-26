Teresa Inez Seaton, 58, of Cortez, died 5/15/2021, at her residence, Born 7/5/1962. A service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Hauser Residence, 23823 Road L, Cortez, CO. The Celebration of Life will be catered so if you are going to attend please RSVP to Alan Seaton at grizzthebest@yahoo.com or send message through facebook messenger. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.