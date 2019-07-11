Thomas Rodney "Tom" Brenner, 79, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center with his wife at his side. Tom was born November 12, 1939 in Alexandria, VA to William "Bill" and Reta Lowell. Tom's parents moved to Colorado when he was six. He attended school in Aspen, Ridgway, Ouray and Clifton. At age 17 Tom joined the Navy where he became a corpsman. He met his wife Mary Ann while they were both working at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. He married Mary Anna Baviere September 5, 1961 in Paonia, CO. They were married 57 years. A son, Bruce William was born in Ft. Collins, CO where Tom was enrolled in pre-med. Bruce died as a baby; they moved back to Grand Junction. Tom then got his RN degree from Mesa College. He then went to Wichita, KS to Physician Anesthesia School becoming a CRNA. Moving to Montezuma County to work in Cortez followed this accomplishment. Tom then spent the next 39 years of his career as an anesthesiologist at Northern Navajo Medical Service in Tuba City, AZ and Shiprock, NM. He then retired, but he began contracting over the states and finally retired six years later. Tom loved hunting and fishing. He was a pistol shooter and competed all over the Southwest.



Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann; sons James John "Jimmy John" (Ann) of Westly, MT, Robert Barry (Shelley) of Mead, CO, and Thomas Arthur (Lynda) of Cortez; his pride and joy grandson Bridger (whose college graduation Tom attended in May); and his precious granddaughter Stevee (they were two peas in a pod). Also surviving are his brother Wayne of Idaho; brothers-in-law Ken Sherman and Chip Hines; sister-in-law Jean Brenner, brother and sister-in-law John and Theresa Baviere, numerous nieces and nephews, and step-grandsons Zack, B.J., Quinton and Taren.



Tom was preceded in death by his son Bruce and parents Bill and Reta. Also preceding were brothers Will and Ron, sisters Judy and Joyce "Peachers", and sisters-in-law Sandy and Rita.



There will be no funeral services. Per Tom's wishes, his body has been donated to a medical school. Thomas Rodney "Tom" Brenner Published in The Journal on July 16, 2019