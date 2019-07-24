Home

Timothy Shane Garcia, 55, formerly of Cortez, Colorado, died 7/16/2019 of cancer at his California residence. He was born 1/1/1964 in Cortez to Felix and Zina Garcia.
Mr. Garcia is survived by his brother Rick R. Garcia and two sons, Timothy M. Darland and another son adopted by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Lonnie and Bert, and sister Lavella. A family entombment will take place. He will be buried at the Cortez Cemetery.
Published in The Journal on July 26, 2019
