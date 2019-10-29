|
|
|
Toby Wayne Cuthair, 43, of Towaoc, died 10/25/2019, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 10/6/1976. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mr. Manuel Heart will officiate. Visitation will take place at the end of the funeral service. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Toby Wayne Cuthair
Published in The Journal on Nov. 1, 2019