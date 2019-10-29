Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
View Map
Toby Wayne Cuthair


1976 - 2019
Toby Wayne Cuthair Obituary
Toby Wayne Cuthair, 43, of Towaoc, died 10/25/2019, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 10/6/1976. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Mr. Manuel Heart will officiate. Visitation will take place at the end of the funeral service. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Toby Wayne Cuthair
Published in The Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
