Tony John Cornfield, 77, of Cortez, CO, died 1/20/2021 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO. Born 10/10/1943 at a homestead in Cross Canyon, AZ. He was husband to Rita Moreno Cornfield.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Cortez Cemetery. In order to be in compliance with CDC guidelines the graveside service is restricted to family only, but all are welcome to drive up and stand by their vehicles with masks on.



