Tracey Dwayne Garchar, 48, of Fruita, CO, formerly of Dove Creek, CO, died 4/25/2021, in rural Dolores County, Born 7/26/1972. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Grand Junction Convention Center in Grand Junction, CO. A memorial services will also be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Dove Creek Community Center in Dove Creek, CO. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.