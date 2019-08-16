Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Velda Ayers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velda Ray Ayers

Send Flowers
Velda Ray Ayers Obituary
Velda Ray Ayers, 85, of Cortez, CO, died 8/15/2019 in Cortez. Born 1/18/1934. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vergie; children Bill, Mary (Wayne), Jack (Vicki), Vickie (Chuck) and Pebbles (Zane); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; and brother Wesley Ayers. Preceded in death by son Earnie and grandson Jeremy.
He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed but never forgotten. The service has already been held.
Published in The Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.