Velda Ray Ayers, 85, of Cortez, CO, died 8/15/2019 in Cortez. Born 1/18/1934. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vergie; children Bill, Mary (Wayne), Jack (Vicki), Vickie (Chuck) and Pebbles (Zane); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; and brother Wesley Ayers. Preceded in death by son Earnie and grandson Jeremy.
He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed but never forgotten. The service has already been held.
Published in The Journal on Aug. 20, 2019