Vera Fleig, 94, of Mancos, CO, died 10/24/2019 at Vista Grande Inn. Born 11/16/1924 in Pittsburgh, PA.
She and her husband Albert Fleig started their family in Pittsburgh, moved to California in the early '60s, and later retired to Durango, CO and then to Mancos where they enjoyed traveling and buying/selling antiques. After 49 years of marriage Al passed away in 1993.
Vera is survived by son Terry and daughter Shirley with her husband John of San Diego, CA; daughter Carol of Port Townsend, WA; and son Larry and his wife Ann of Mancos.
Thank you to the staff of Vista Grande and Madison House.
Published in The Journal on Nov. 8, 2019