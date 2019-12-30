|
Virginia Elizabeth (Virgie) Sanchez, 71, of Cortez, died 11/22/2019, at Swedish Hospital in Denver, CO, Born 7/30/1948. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at at Evangel Assembly of God Church in Cortez followed by a graveside service at 11:00. Virgie is survived by 7 siblings: Margaret Dale, Missouri; David Sanchez, Washington State; Terry Wheeler, Cortez, CO; Sylvia Molina, Littleton, CO; Judy Lopez, Cortez, CO; Olga Loomis, Cortez, CO; and Harvey Sanchez, Olympia, WA.
Virginia Elizabeth (Virgie) Sanchez
Published in The Journal on Jan. 3, 2020