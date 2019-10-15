|
(Albert) Wayne Wancura departed this life Tuesday, October 9, 2019 on the family homestead, his home for most of his 86 years. Wayne was born December 20, 1932 to Wayne Albert and Myrtle Wancura, joining brother Frank and sister Mackie on the farm.
Wayne graduated high school in Dove Creek in 1950. He joined the Navy in 1951, serving as a Sea Bee stationed in Korea and Adak, Alaska during the Korean War. He received two Purple Hearts during his tour and was honorably discharged in 1955.
During his time in the Navy he married Peggy Strickland. Moving to Cortez, Wayne became a Colorado State Trooper and sired three children, Barbara, Joe and Mark. After their marriage ended Wayne married Linda Cruzan. Not long after came Jim, the youngest. The family moved back to Dove Creek, then out to the family farm after the passing of Wayne's father.
In 1975 Wayne married Ida Jean Wilson. He and Jeannie were devoted to one another and worked side by side, encouraging and supporting one another until her untimely passing in 1996.
Over the course of his life, Wayne ran cows, worked the farm, served a term as Dove Creek's town marshal, served on the school board and worked for Union Carbide as mine safety engineer at the Deremo-Snyder Mine; the mine receiving numerous safety awards including the Sentinel Safety Award, the highest award given in the United States, at least three times during his tenure. In addition, Wayne served as a volunteer firefighter and a Little League baseball coach for many years. He was a longstanding member of the VFW post, serving wherever and whenever needed.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of hunting and fishing and love for his family and friends.
Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Ida Jean (Jeannie); his parents, Albert and Myrtle; and his brother, Frank Wancura. He is survived by his children, Barb, Joe, Mark & Jim; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Maxine (Mackie) Goff; his nieces, Midge Pruitt, Linda Goff; and his nephews, Don and Doug Wancura and Larry Goff and their offspring.
There will be a community memorial gathering at the Dove Creek Community Center on Saturday, October 19th from 11 am to 4 pm. Military Honors at 11:30 am. The meal will be provided by the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Memorial contributions can be made in Wayne's name to .
Published in The Journal on Oct. 18, 2019