Wayne Lee Gustafson Obituary
Wayne Lee Gustafson, 46, of Cortez, died 1/2/2020, at his residence, Born 1/30/1973. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday January 10, 2020 at Lewis Arriola Community Center. Mr. Sheldon Zwicker will officiate. Memorial Contributions can be made for Wayne at Dolores State Bank under his father's name, Charles Gustafson. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Wayne Lee Gustafson
Published in The Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
