Wilbert 'Pluto' Root Sr., 78, of Towaoc, died 7/16/2019, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 4/6/1941. A service will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Towaoc Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Wilbert 'Pluto' Root Sr.
Published in The Journal on July 23, 2019