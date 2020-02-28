|
|
William "Bill" Anthony Muscanell was born to Fioreangelo and Madalena (Majoire) Muscanell on May 7, 1929 in Schenectady, NY. He died on February 20, 2020. The son of Italian immigrants, Bill was the youngest of seven brothers. He served in the U.S. Army, WWII Occupation Force in Italy. Upon his return from service, Bill married Mary Ann Palmer. This union lasted 32 years until her passing in 1982. Bill and Mary Ann raised two sons, Mike and Doug. Bill worked for the U.S. government as a painter and machinist. Golfing was a passion for Bill. He hit 3 holes-in-one in his lifetime, the last at age 88. He enjoyed sharing his garden harvest, and cooking wonderful Italian meals. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; brothers Vido, Peter, Lewis, John, and Patsy. He is survived by: brother Fred; sons Michael (Kathy) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Douglas (Karen) of Lewis, CO; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. His steady friendship, stories, generosity and hospitality, and his help in navigating life will be missed by all who knew him. Military Funeral Honors will be conducted at Gerald S.B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 3, 2020