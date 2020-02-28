Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Muscanell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Anthony "Bill" Muscanell


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Anthony "Bill" Muscanell Obituary
William "Bill" Anthony Muscanell was born to Fioreangelo and Madalena (Majoire) Muscanell on May 7, 1929 in Schenectady, NY. He died on February 20, 2020. The son of Italian immigrants, Bill was the youngest of seven brothers. He served in the U.S. Army, WWII Occupation Force in Italy. Upon his return from service, Bill married Mary Ann Palmer. This union lasted 32 years until her passing in 1982. Bill and Mary Ann raised two sons, Mike and Doug. Bill worked for the U.S. government as a painter and machinist. Golfing was a passion for Bill. He hit 3 holes-in-one in his lifetime, the last at age 88. He enjoyed sharing his garden harvest, and cooking wonderful Italian meals. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Mary Ann; brothers Vido, Peter, Lewis, John, and Patsy. He is survived by: brother Fred; sons Michael (Kathy) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Douglas (Karen) of Lewis, CO; 4 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. His steady friendship, stories, generosity and hospitality, and his help in navigating life will be missed by all who knew him. Military Funeral Honors will be conducted at Gerald S.B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in The Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -