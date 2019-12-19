Home

William Henley Taylor Obituary
William "Bill" Taylor (79) of Dolores, Colorado passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Palatka, Florida, Bill served in the US Navy for 10 years where he specialized in information technology systems. After his military career, he continued his work as an IT specialist and spent much of his work career in Texas and Greenland. Bill loved the outdoors, studying history and reading. He always enjoyed sharing his political opinions and frustrations with politicians.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Stewart of Key West, Florida and many nieces and nephews. There are no services planned. He will be buried next to his father in Monticello, Florida.

William Henley Taylor
Published in The Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
