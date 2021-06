Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

William J. Utrup, 72, of Cortez, CO, died 12/27/2020, Cortez, CO, Born 7/6/1948. A service will be held CELEBRATION OF LIFE



for Bill Utrup



Tuesday, July 6, 2021



at 1:00 pm



Lewis Arriola



Community Center



Call Dawn Utrup for further information 970.570.3110



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store