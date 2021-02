Or Copy this URL to Share

William John "Bill" Blakney, 61, of Cortez, CO, died 1/13/2021, in Denver, Born 3/28/1960. Service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his ex-wife Teresa Goddard Blakney and daughters Cassandra, Rachel and Sarah, all of Fallon, Nevada.



