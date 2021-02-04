Early Tuesday, January 13th 2021, William John Blakney passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado.



William was born in Lexington, IL March 28, 1959 to Bernie Oliver and Eugenie Maude Blakney. He was raised in Illinois and spent his summers on the Roe Bee Doe Resort in Minnesota. He moved to Arizona in his early twenties and there met and married Teresa Goddard May 1983. William and Teresa spent many years in Arizona and eventually bought a home in Teresa's hometown of Cortez, CO in 1998. In 2014 after several serious health issues, William divorced Teresa and continued living in their family home until his recent passing.



William was a college graduate, earning a Master's Degree in Education. He had a varied work history and loved to play guitar. He was a lover of rock and roll, Harley Davidson, gold mining, his Jeep, and his beloved husky Nix.



William was preceded in death by his father, mother, sisters, Peggy Blakney, Betty Johnson, and brothers Tom Blakney, David Blakney, Kenneth Blakney, and Donald Blakney. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, his older brother Bernie Ray Blakney, his ex-wife Teresa Blakney and his three daughters Cassandra Blakney, Racheal Blakney, and Sarah Blakney of Fallon, Nevada.



There will be private service held on an upcoming announced date for immediate family members. William did not wish to have a public service. Any condolences, flowers, or remembrances may be sent to 560 Thornbird Dr., Fallon, NV. 89406, in care of William or Cassandra Blakney.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store