William Wayne Kenyon of Cortez, CO passed away at his home February 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Wayne was born August 19, 1928 in La Jara, CO to William K. and Lucile (Albrecht) Kenyon. When he was one, the family moved to South Texas and a few years later in 1933 they moved to Cortez, CO. This would remain his home for the rest of his life.
Wayne served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952 to 1955. After returning from Korea, he worked with his dad and brother at Kenyon Motor Company. In 1956, Wayne married the love of his life, Loy Ann Rutledge, and together they raised six children. Wayne later became a real estate broker and land developer, a career he enjoyed because he loved people. He always made time for family adventures. Jeep trips, boating at Lake Powell, camping and traveling gave him so much joy. Wayne's hobbies were carpentry, music, art and photography. His family remembers him as, "the Best Husband, the Best Dad and the Best Grandpa." An old school gentleman with kind blue eyes and a gentle spirit.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Loy Ann, son Bill Kenyon of Paonia, CO, son Jim Kenyon of Libby, MT, son Dan (Dianna) Kenyon, daughter Sherry Larsen (Dave) of Garden Valley, CA, son Dale Kenyon (Kathy) of Discovery Bay, CA, and daughter Ellen Black (Greg) of Cortez, CO, his brother, Philip Kenyon (Vivienne) of Cortez, CO, seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Dorothy Payne and his grandson, Jeffrey Shull.
A Celebration of Life is planned for summer with a date to be announced. Donations can be made to Hospice of Montezuma County, PO Box 740, Cortez, CO 81321.
