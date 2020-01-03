Home

POWERED BY

Services
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Ellen Robinson

Send Flowers
Wilma Ellen Robinson Obituary
Wilma Ellen Robinson, 80, of Dolores, died 1/1/2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, Born 6/18/1939. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First Assembly of God Church in Cortez, CO. Pastor Greg Entzian will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Wilma Ellen Robinson
Published in The Journal on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -