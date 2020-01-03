|
Wilma Ellen Robinson, 80, of Dolores, died 1/1/2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, Born 6/18/1939. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at First Assembly of God Church in Cortez, CO. Pastor Greg Entzian will officiate. Interment will follow at Cortez Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section. Wilma Ellen Robinson
