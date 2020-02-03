|
Zoa Ann (Strickler) Donohue, was born January 2, 1928 in Santee, CA to Dudley Strickler and Ida (Guffey) Strickler. She passed away January 29, 2020 at Southwest Memorial hospital in Cortez, CO.
Zoa Ann was born in Santee, CA where she enjoyed her childhood with her parents and brother Clyde. She married Emmett Donohue on August 30, 1948. Emmett and Zoa Ann built a house and farmed avocados in Fallbrook, CA until the California Division of Forestry transferred Emmett to Julian, CA in 1955. They raised their four children and were active in the community until Emmett's retirement in 1978.
They then moved to Silverton, CO for 3 years, where they remodeled an old house. Their next adventure was to remodel their home in Dolores, CO where they spent their last 40 years. They enjoyed traveling with their camp trailer going to garage sales across the country.
Zoa Ann enjoyed being a homemaker. She sewed for her girls, enjoyed crafts, and was known for her potholders and apple dolls she created and sold at craft shows. She also had a Smokey Bear and John Wayne Collection. She loved to read mysteries, a love she shared with her youngest daughter, daughter-in-law and niece. Zoa Ann always had a jig saw puzzle going, and loved watching rodeos and football. Her best friend was the telephone and the people on the other end.
Zoa Ann is survived by four children, Gail (Ralph) Klusman, Ignacio, CO; Kathryn (Ron) Serabia, Dolores, CO; Jane Neisler, Elko, NV; and Dale (Diana) Donohue, Dolores, CO; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Emmett and grandson Kevin Donohue.
No services are planned. Memorial donations can be made in Zoa Ann's name to the Dolores Public Library, PO Box 847, Dolores, CO, 81323 or the American Legion Auxiliary, 320 N. Harrison, St., Cortez, CO 81321.
Published in The Journal on Feb. 7, 2020