Alfred Dean 'Jock' Sanford Jr., 56, of Dolores, died 7/18/2021, at his residence, Born 4/15/1965. A service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021 at D&L Construction, 25716 Road L, Cortez, CO. Friends and Family are invited to come share memories and a meal (main dish will be provided) please bring a side dish and your own beverage . Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.