Andrea Jane 'Annie' Silas, 60, of Towaoc, died 8/23/2021, at her residence, Born 11/20/1960. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Towaoc Presbyterian Church. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Journal on Aug. 24, 2021.