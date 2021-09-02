Andres "Andy" Miguel Sanchez passed away on December 7, 2020 in Cortez, CO at the age of 48.



Andy was born on May 21, 1972 in Goodyear, AZ to parents Alana Bennett and Andres Sanchez. He was a talented mechanic, enjoyed working on electronics, and was gifted at fixing just about anything. He spent his childhood in Cortez, CO and Modesto, CA. He lived most of his adult life in Modesto and had spent the last nine years living in the Cortez area. Andy was a kind and gentle soul who was much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents: Albert and Alice "Dennison" Arsenault and Pressie "Jaramillo" Brewer and Nick Sanchez.



He leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Alana and Russ Bennett of Modesto; his father, Andres Sanchez of Cortez; his brother Patrick Sanchez of Montrose, CO; his brother and his wife, Brian and Tanya Hughes of Catheys Valley, CA; stepsister Leslie Spangler of Rock Falls, IL; and many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.



Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at the Cortez Cemetery in Cortez.



Published by The Journal on Sep. 2, 2021.