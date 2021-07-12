Arie ""Dave"" Waterman, 75, of Cortez, Colorado, died 6/12/2021 in Pagosa Springs, CO. Born 2/2/1946.

The daughters & siblings of Mr. Arie ""Dave"" Waterman would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life, in his honor from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Clubhouse in the Southern Bluffs Subdivision, 801 Bluff Blvd in Cortez. Refreshments will be provided. Please come and share your favorite memories, stories, and/or anecdotes. All are welcome!



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Journal on Jul. 12, 2021.