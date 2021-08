Ava Gary Dixon, 75, of Dove Creek, Colorado, died 8/24/2021, Durango, surrounded by her daughters, Born 8/18/1946. Service will be held at a later date. SURVIVED BY daughters: Carole (Kevin) Hall-Dove Creek, Debbi(Bobby) Migura -Ft Worth; Stepdaughter Beverly (Michael) Conner; Stepson Jamie Conner; Grandchildren: Eric, Mandi, Andrew, Christopher, Nicholas, Brandon, Brian, Wesley, Stephen; siblings: Raymond, Ronnie, JT, Hazel, Janice, Virginia, Valerie, Chrispen & Judy; Many friends and family; Preceded by parents Walter & Mildred Jefferson, husband Mike Dixon, sons Charles & Robert & daughter Denise.



Published by The Journal on Aug. 30, 2021.