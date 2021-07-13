Billy Ray Smith was born January 5, 1935 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Earl P. Smith and Cornietta Crenshaw (Smith). It became clearly evident that Billy had a great talent and love for music as he started his own band, the Western Ramblers, at the age of 17. He was even approached by Roy Orbison to join forces but Billy declined. Billy's talents were not limited to music. He became a master welder and worked on the pipeline across the U.S. Billy was determined to obtain a flying license and purchased a small engine airplane. He said it was a huge challenge and he ONLY scored 99% on his test. Billy's creative side was demonstrated and proven as he owned and operated Bills Welding, serving his community for over 50 years. Billy created many masterpieces and was well known for his meticulous work. Music, flying, welding, artistry, fishing, and hunting were some of Billy's pleasures but his true love was Colleen Jackson whom he married in Kermit, Texas in 1952. To this union was born Michael Ray Smith in 1954. Billy shared many talents with Mike as they worked together while he and Colleen raised Mike and then again later in life. Billy Ray, Bill, Dad, Uncle Bill, and finally in the year of 2000, Grandpa Bill loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Dakota, Sydney, and Chandler Kay. This precious man with many different titles, wearing many different hats, is survived by his wife Colleen of 68 years; his son Mike (Barb); and grandchildren Dakota, Sydney and Chandler Kay Smith. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Eudell and Vern Votroubek, Paula Bradford, Alton and Lisa Jackson and Jeannie Jackson as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Dolores community center on July 31 at 10 AM.



Published by The Journal on Jul. 13, 2021.