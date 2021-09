Clayton Luther 'Clay' Watson, 58, of Dolores, died 9/1/2021, in Kendall, NE, Born 4/15/1963. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. The Celebration of life will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.