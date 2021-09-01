Daniel Eugene Simmons was born July 23, 1960 in Rolla, Missouri to William (Bill) Simmons and Pat L. Simmons-McClain. He passed on August 30, 2021.
Daniel leaves behind his children, Daniel Simmons O'Neal, Judd Simmons, and Lane Simmons; his grandchildren, Monty O'Neal, and Tamrynn Simmons; his mother, Pat Simmons-McClain; his siblings, Dick (Anita) Giesler, Mickey (Cindy) Giesler, Dennis (Kim) Giesler, Patty Simmons, Kathy (Daren) Stone, Linda (Bob) Goodwin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) Simmons.
Daniel grew up in the mountains with his family. He worked with the family in the sawmill business and logged with his dad his whole life. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Sep. 1, 2021.