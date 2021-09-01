Menu
Search
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel Eugene Simmons
FUNERAL HOME
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO
Daniel Eugene Simmons was born July 23, 1960 in Rolla, Missouri to William (Bill) Simmons and Pat L. Simmons-McClain. He passed on August 30, 2021.

Daniel leaves behind his children, Daniel Simmons O'Neal, Judd Simmons, and Lane Simmons; his grandchildren, Monty O'Neal, and Tamrynn Simmons; his mother, Pat Simmons-McClain; his siblings, Dick (Anita) Giesler, Mickey (Cindy) Giesler, Dennis (Kim) Giesler, Patty Simmons, Kathy (Daren) Stone, Linda (Bob) Goodwin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) Simmons.

Daniel grew up in the mountains with his family. He worked with the family in the sawmill business and logged with his dad his whole life. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Sep. 1, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ertel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ertel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.