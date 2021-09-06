Darlene Mae Whiteman, 58, of Towaoc, died 9/4/2021, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colo, Born 1/9/1963. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Shiprock Cemetery. Visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Sep. 6, 2021.