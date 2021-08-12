Delvin Duane Buck, 52, of Cortez, died 8/11/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 1/21/1969. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Journal on Aug. 12, 2021.