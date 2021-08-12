Menu
Delvin Duane Buck
Delvin Duane Buck, 52, of Cortez, died 8/11/2021, at Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez, CO, Born 1/21/1969. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Cortez Cemetery. Visitation will take place before the service from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Aug. 12, 2021.
