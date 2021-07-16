Donald Wayne "Dusty" Rhodes, 83, of Cortez, CO, died 7/12/2021, in Vancouver, WA, Born 6/26/1938. A service will be held in Center, CO. He had 3 sons, Donald (Rocky), Chuck and Darrell; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Wayne spent the last 15 years in Cortez; he enjoyed hunting, spending time with his brother Charles (Bud) Rhodes, and taking his Harley out for a spin. A private gathering will be held where he will be laid to rest with his wife of 39 years, Dolores Ann Rhodes. He was a retired Navy Chef that served 2 tours in Vietnam, 23 years in the Navy, and will have military honors.



Published by The Journal on Jul. 16, 2021.