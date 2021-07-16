Menu
Search
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Wayne "Dusty" Rhodes
Donald Wayne "Dusty" Rhodes, 83, of Cortez, CO, died 7/12/2021, in Vancouver, WA, Born 6/26/1938. A service will be held in Center, CO. He had 3 sons, Donald (Rocky), Chuck and Darrell; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Wayne spent the last 15 years in Cortez; he enjoyed hunting, spending time with his brother Charles (Bud) Rhodes, and taking his Harley out for a spin. A private gathering will be held where he will be laid to rest with his wife of 39 years, Dolores Ann Rhodes. He was a retired Navy Chef that served 2 tours in Vietnam, 23 years in the Navy, and will have military honors.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Journal on Jul. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Uncle Wayne was one of the sweetest men I've ever met. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes when he walked us through memory lane. It was clear he held his family and country very close to his heart. He lived to honor them and if there was a need, he was there to meet it. What an honor it was to get to know his sweet spirit. See you soon uncle Wayne. We love you.
Jennifer Getz
July 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results