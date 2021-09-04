Doris Jeanette Heart, 80, of Towaoc, died 9/3/2021, her residence, Born 2/7/1941. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Visitation has been scheduled for Monday evening from 5-7 p.m.at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Sep. 4, 2021.