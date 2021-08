In Loving Memory of our Sister

Elizabeth ""Virgie""

Sanchez



July 30, 1948 -

November 22, 2019



Please join us in celebrating and sharing the life of our beloved sister ""Virgie"". We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories, to laugh, cry and remember the wonderful person she was, whom we greatly miss.



Celebration Service

Saturday,

August 21, 2021

10:30 a.m.

Evangel Assembly of God

209 W. 5th St.,

Cortez, CO 81321

Published by The Journal on Aug. 16, 2021.