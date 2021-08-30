Menu
Elsie Marie Tuxhorn
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO
Elsie Marie Tuxhorn, a resident of Cortez, passed away August 26, 2021 at Madison House Assisted Living at age 92. She is survived by her children, Marie E. Tuxhorn of Mancos, Colorado and Karl J. Tuxhorn and his wife Linda C. Tuxhorn of Tucson, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugh W. Tuxhorn, with whom she celebrated forty years of marriage.

Born to parents Emil Sandvick and Maria Sparf, Elsie was born on January 18, 1929 in Bisbee, Arizona. She and Hugh made Bisbee their home and Elsie worked as a secretary for Cochise County before devoting her time to raising Karl and Marie.

Elsie made Madison House her home for the past seven years, and was known for her caring and positive nature that touched all who knew her. She was an outgoing and social friend to all, and especially enjoyed taking part in bible study.

Private services will follow in Bisbee, Arizona at a later date. In remembrance of Elsie, please plant a tree in the location of your choice or donate to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. For further information please call Ertel Funeral Home at 970-565-3468.
Published by The Journal on Aug. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Ertel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marie and family, Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers your way. Take care.
Tom Kochanski
August 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss Marie. I enjoyed talking to your Mama and you at SWMH when we both worked there! Very nice lady. "Eternal rest grant unto her oh Lord and may perpetual light shine upon her."
Joe Alcon
August 30, 2021
