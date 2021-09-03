Floy Virginia Phillips, 82, of North Platte, NE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the home of her daughter Brenda, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 9, 1938, in Beaumont, TX. She was the daughter of the late Luther Claude Morrison and Jessie Gray (Allums) Morrison. From the time of her birth, until high school graduation in 1956, in Albuquerque, NM, Floy and her family moved across the United States living in multiple different states, following her father's work. While in high school she met sweet-heart and soon to be husband Calvin. Following graduation she eloped with Calvin to Oceanside, CA, where he was stationed in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendelton. While there, Floy worked as a telephone operator with Pacific Bell for 4 years. Following the birth of her son Michael, in 1958, the family moved to Moline, Illinois, where her daughter Brenda was born in 1961.
They then moved to Wisconsin where she raised her family and was a stay-at-home mother. In 1966 they moved to New Mexico, where she worked at the New Mexico State Police as a finger printer and dispatcher, a waitress, and with the gas company of New Mexico as a line engineer. On October 29, 1988 she married her second husband, Lewis in Mancos, CO.
Floy was a strong independent woman. Her relationship with the Lord was the main focus of her life. She loved sharing the Good News to everyone in her life. She enjoyed leading Bible study, studying the Bible, family history, genealogy, and reading. She had a passion for quilting and needlework. Floy also enjoyed teaching quilting and showed her quilts at many county fairs here in NE and CO. She attended Two Rivers Fellowship Church in North Platte and served over the years in various churches as clerk, treasurer, and Bible Study leader. Floy was a member of the Newcomer's Club here in North Platte.
She is survived by her son, B. Michael Hecht (Deborah); daughter, Brenda M. Malcom (Gale); brother, L. Kent Morrison (Patricia); grandchildren, Charles "Chuck" Anderson, Craig Anderson (Sarah), Christina Havig (Garrett), Allyson "Ally" Tenhagen (Landon), and Addison "Addie" Hecht; and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, L. Claude and Jessie G. Morrison; first husband, Calvin Hecht; second husband, Lewis E. Phillips; great-granddaughter, Hailey Grace Havig; and brother, Jerry Wayne Morrison.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Harvest Christian Church with Pastor Jeremy Rinke officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Lawns Cemetery in North Platte. Visitation will be Sunday, September 5th from 1 to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to thank the staff at Great Plains Health and Hospice for the exceptional care of their Mom and Grandma.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Resource Center.
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte.
