Floyd Thomas Parker
Floyd Thomas Parker, 91, of Dolores, died 8/18/2021, at his residence, Born 4/13/1930. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Aug. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ertel Memorial Chapel
42 N. Market Street, Cortez, CO
Aug
21
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lebanon Cemetery
17245 C.R. 25, Rural Cortez, CO
