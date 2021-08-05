Gary Dean Quintana, 64, of Cortez, died 7/4/2021 at Southwest Memorial Hospital. He was born 9/12/1956. A service was held July 9, 2021 at Summit Ridge Cemetery.
The family would like to sincerely thank our family, friends and neighbors for all your expressions of sympathy shown to us during the difficult time. We appreciated the calls, visits, food, flowers, monetary donations and the donation to The American Heart Association
. Thank you to Ertel Funeral Home, the pallbearers and Terry Cook, DPM for the beautiful service.
Agnes, Amie-Sue and Jen
Published by The Journal on Aug. 5, 2021.