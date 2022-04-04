Geraldine Terese Marler, 90, of Cortez, died 3/30/2022, at her residence, Born 10/8/1931. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Apr. 4, 2022.