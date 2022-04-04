Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine Terese Marler
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ertel Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Geraldine Terese Marler, 90, of Cortez, died 3/30/2022, at her residence, Born 10/8/1931. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Summit Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Apr. 4, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ertel Memorial Chapel
CO
Apr
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church
CO
Funeral services provided by:
Ertel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ertel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.