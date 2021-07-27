Glen Clifford Geisinger, 86, of Egnar, CO, died 7/25/2021, at his residence, Born 7/1/1935. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Burn Cemetery in Egnar, CO. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
