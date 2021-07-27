Menu
Glen Clifford Geisinger
Glen Clifford Geisinger, 86, of Egnar, CO, died 7/25/2021, at his residence, Born 7/1/1935. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Burn Cemetery in Egnar, CO. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Jul. 27, 2021.
