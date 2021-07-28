Menu
Grant Wayne Baxstrom
Grant Wayne Baxstrom, 48, of Cortez, died 7/21/2021, in Cortez, CO, Born 9/28/1972. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Rock Springs Church, 601 N. Dolores Rd., Cortez, CO. A pot luck reception will follow. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
Published by The Journal on Jul. 28, 2021.
