Heather Lois Ridling, 55, of Aztec, NM formerly of Dove Creek, CO, died 4/5/2022, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, CO, Born 5/29/1966. A service will be held at The Dove Creek Community Center from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.