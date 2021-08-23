Menu
Search
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ida Miller Collins Peog
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Aug, 24 2021
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ertel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Ida Miller Collins Peog, 86, of Towaoc, died 8/21/2021, at her residence, Born 2/25/1935. A service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Journal on Aug. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET, Cortez, CO
Aug
25
Service
9:00a.m.
Ertel Funeral Home
42 N. MARKET STREET, Cortez, CO
Funeral services provided by:
Ertel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ertel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.