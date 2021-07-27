James Marvin 'Jim' Wilson, 69, of Mancos, died 7/24/2021, at his residence, Born 12/21/1951. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at Cortez Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by the Veterans of Montezuma County. A luncheon will follow at the Cortez Elks Lodge. Visitation will take place from 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Journal on Jul. 27, 2021.