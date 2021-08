Janet Eulene Hudson, 93, of Farmington, NM, died 8/21/2021, at Life Care Center in Farmington, NM, Born 7/8/1928. No service will be held. Arrangements are being made through Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.