Jean Belden, 92, of Cortez, died 7/21/2021, at her residence, Born 4/17/1929. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Cortez Cemetery. Pastor Marvin Graves will officiate. People are welcome to share a brief message at the service. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Journal on Jul. 22, 2021.