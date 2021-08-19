Jeannie "Rene" Haddix, 58, of formerly of Cortez, CO, died 7/29/2021, in Burlington, North Carolina, Born 9/25/1962. A service will be held at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Pavillion in Parque de Vida followed by a potluck dinner. Please wear red and black in her memory in Cortez. Rene was a cherished wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, friend, sister and daughter. She was an amazing woman whom loved many and helped anyone in need. Shannon and Nicole Jones and their families would like to share memories of their mom's life with those who loved her. Thanks to everyone for your love and support.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Journal on Aug. 19, 2021.