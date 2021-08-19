Menu
Search
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeannie "Rene" Haddix
Jeannie "Rene" Haddix, 58, of formerly of Cortez, CO, died 7/29/2021, in Burlington, North Carolina, Born 9/25/1962. A service will be held at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Pavillion in Parque de Vida followed by a potluck dinner. Please wear red and black in her memory in Cortez. Rene was a cherished wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, friend, sister and daughter. She was an amazing woman whom loved many and helped anyone in need. Shannon and Nicole Jones and their families would like to share memories of their mom's life with those who loved her. Thanks to everyone for your love and support.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Journal on Aug. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.