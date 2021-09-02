Jeff was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Charles and Karen Woods on May 11, 1964. He grew up as a military child getting to see many countries. He married and settled down in Phoenix, Arizona where he lived with his family until 2001. He and his family moved to Dolores, Colorado where he retired and lived happily until his passing on August 24, 2021. Jeff loved animals of all kinds, race cars, motorcycles, fishing and camping. He is survived by Karen Whitt, wife, Jessica Marlman, daughter, Danica Marlman, granddaughter, Karen Woods, mother, Treena Woods, sister and Tracy Woods, sister. Proceeded in death by Ashley Woods, daughter, Charles Woods, father. No services are planned at this time.



Published by The Journal on Sep. 2, 2021.