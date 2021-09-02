Menu
Search
Menu
The Journal
The Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeffery Woods
Jeff was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Charles and Karen Woods on May 11, 1964. He grew up as a military child getting to see many countries. He married and settled down in Phoenix, Arizona where he lived with his family until 2001. He and his family moved to Dolores, Colorado where he retired and lived happily until his passing on August 24, 2021. Jeff loved animals of all kinds, race cars, motorcycles, fishing and camping. He is survived by Karen Whitt, wife, Jessica Marlman, daughter, Danica Marlman, granddaughter, Karen Woods, mother, Treena Woods, sister and Tracy Woods, sister. Proceeded in death by Ashley Woods, daughter, Charles Woods, father. No services are planned at this time.
Published by The Journal on Sep. 2, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.