Joaquin Garcia, 64, of Cortez, died 7/2/2021, in Colorado Springs, CO, Born 7/13/1957. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Mesa Trails Cowboy Church in Mancos, CO. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to Ertel Funeral Home at www.ertelfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary section.