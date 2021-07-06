Joe Carroll Keesee, 74, of Cortez, died 7/2/2021, at his residence, Born 9/7/1946. A service will be held at Ertel Memorial Chapel Saturday, July 17, 2021. at any time between the hours of 2 - 5 p.m. As Joe was a tremendous presence in our community, the public is invited to pay respects and offer condolences to the family at any time during the Celebration of Life. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
Published by The Journal on Jul. 6, 2021.