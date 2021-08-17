Jordan Lawsen Pargin Watts, 30, of Towaoc, died 8/14/2021, at his residence, Born 4/30/1991. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Towaoc Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Ertel Memorial Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ertel Funeral Home. To send condolences or to view the full obituary, log on to www.ertelfuneralhome.com
